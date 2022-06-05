UP investors summit: Gautam Buddh Nagar gets lion’s share of investment proposals

With Gautam Buddh Nagar bagging the lion’s share in terms of investments, the foundation for 1,406 projects was laid on Friday and investment proposals worth Rs 80,000 crore were announced during the third ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Investors Summit.

The NCR district is proposed to get Rs 45,529.29 crore that would go towards funding 238 projects. The district is followed by the state capital Lucknow that is due to receive Rs 4,460.88 crore for 45 projects.

After Lucknow, another district that investors have shown interest in is Gorakhpur – Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth’s home turf – where 47 projects worth Rs 2,828.86 crore have been approved.

In fourth place, is another NCR district – Ghaziabad – where 204 projects have been proposed to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 2,168 crore.

It was followed by Aligarh with 63 projects worth Rs 1,900.86 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attended the ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow on Friday and had laid the foundation for the 1,406 projects.

Thanking investors for having “trusted the power of UP’s youth”, the prime minister said, “This record investment will create opportunities for thousands of jobs in the state. Along with India, it shows the increasing trust in the country’s and Uttar Pradesh’s growth story.”

“It is Uttar Pradesh that will give momentum to India’s growth story in the 21st century,” he said.

The PM also said that “chemical-free natural farming” along the Ganga and food processing were “golden opportunities”.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Rs 80,000-crore investments would give direct employment to 5 lakh people, while 20 lakh will be employed indirectly.

This was Uttar Pradesh’s third Investors’ Summit, with the earlier two being held under the previous BJP governments under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.