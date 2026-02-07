UP influencer filed a harassment complaint. Then cop probing her case started ‘stalking’ her

What began as a harassment complaint against a youth turned into a nightmare for a 30-year-old social media influencer in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr after the police constable who was assigned to her case allegedly began stalking her under the pretext of an inquiry.

The accused constable, Kuldeep Rathi, was posted at the same police station where the woman had lodged her complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Shanker Prasad said the constable has been placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him. He added that a case has also been registered against Rathi and the youth, Faiz Ansari.