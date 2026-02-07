UP influencer filed a harassment complaint. Then cop probing her case started ‘stalking’ her

Police said the constable has been suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered.

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowFeb 7, 2026 08:08 PM IST
Disturbed by his behaviour, she approached senior police officers and lodged a complaint.Disturbed by his behaviour, she approached senior police officers and lodged a complaint. (File Photo)
What began as a harassment complaint against a youth turned into a nightmare for a 30-year-old social media influencer in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr after the police constable who was assigned to her case allegedly began stalking her under the pretext of an inquiry.

The accused constable, Kuldeep Rathi, was posted at the same police station where the woman had lodged her complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Shanker Prasad said the constable has been placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him. He added that a case has also been registered against Rathi and the youth, Faiz Ansari.

According to police, the woman had recently filed a complaint stating that she regularly posts dance videos on social media. She alleged that Faiz objected to her videos and left comments on her posts asking her to stop uploading them.

When she confronted the youth, she claimed, he made objectionable remarks and abused her. She then approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Police said the woman provided Faiz’s phone number as part of the inquiry but was unaware of his current address as he had moved from the locality.

During the course of the inquiry and efforts to trace the youth, a police constable — Rathi — contacted the woman. However, the woman alleged that the constable also began harassing and stalking her under the pretext of investigation.

Disturbed by his behaviour, she approached senior police officers and lodged a complaint. Taking serious note of the allegations, authorities directed that a case be registered against both the youth and the constable.

