UP: In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

In a rare move, the entire council of ministers of the UP government, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, met Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan late Thursday evening.
While neither the state government nor the Raj Bhavan shared the details of the “unofficial” meeting, sources said the ministers briefed Patel about their work, visits and future plans for their departments.
In the meeting that stretched for about four hours, starting at 4 pm, sources said that Governor Patel individually spoke with every minister.
The meeting assumes significance as recently some of the ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, raised questions on transfer of officials. Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik had even offered to resign, alleging that officers of his departments were not listening to him because he was a Dalit.
While the meeting was held at Raj Bhavan, sources in the Government said the initiative was taken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who wanted his Council of Ministers to be introduced to the Governor.
“It was certainly a rare occasion, but not the first one. We remember that something like this was organised in 2019. However, this time, the meeting was more interactive and each minister must have got about four minutes to speak about their work,” said a minister. “It is kind of starting a new tradition, where the focus was on new members.”
