UP: In U-turn, saints’ outfit says it stands behind Chinmayanand

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which had earlier said it would take a strict stance on externing Chinmayanand from the saint community following rape allegations levelled against him by a law student on Monday claimed that no such decision would be taken at its meeting scheduled on in Haridwar October 10, as they felt that “injustice had been done to the former union minister.”

Akhilesh Bhartiya Akhara Parishad chief Narendra Giri alleged that the woman had conspired to take pictures,

leading to doubt over her allegations.

“We are with Chinmayanand because injustice has been done to him,” said Giri.

He further said, “It is appropriate to put the woman in jail because it is a matter of investigation that she had taken the saint into confidence and then gave him something and after that asked for extortion money. All this creates doubt,” he said.

Making it clear that the issue would not be taken during October 10 meeting of the parishad in Haridwar as said earlier, Giri said, “Thus, the Akhara Parishad will not take any decision on Chinmayanand there.”

Chinmayanad is lodged in Shahjahanpur jail in connection with the alleged sexual assault case. He was arrested on September 20.

Meanwhile, the law student who made the allegation is also lodged in Shahjahanpur jail for allegedly attempting to blackmail Chinmayanand.