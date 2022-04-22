UP: In Shahjahanpur, commercial complex of Samajwadi Party leader’s kin razed

A portion of a commercial complex owned by the family of a former BJP MLA, who had crossed over to the Samajwadi Party just before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Nogohi block was demolished by the Shahjahanpur administration on Thursday, claiming that the demolished portion was illegally built on the land belonging to a local police station.

Former BJP MLA from Tilhar Roshan Lal Verma, however, alleged political vendetta behind the demolition of the complex, which belongs to his widowed daughter-in-law Ruchi.

After leaving the BJP, Verma contested the recent Assembly election from Tilhar on an SP ticket and lost to BJP’s Salona Khushwaha by a margin of 13,277 votes.

The demolition took place under the protection of a heavy police force, said an official.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh said, “A portion of the complex was found to be illegally built on the land belonging to the Nogohi police station three years ago. Around 30 per cent of the complex was demolished today (Thursday), while the rest of the illegal portion is also likely to face the demolition soon.”

Asked if Verma or his family members were served a notice ahead of the demolition, the DM said, “I don’t know about that. It’s the responsibility of the SDM.”

When contacted, Tilhar SDM Rashi Krishna told The Indian Express, “I have joined as the SDM today (Thursday). So, I don’t know the details. I will have to find out.”

Verma, meanwhile, alleged that the demolition was carried out without serving a notice to his daughter-in-law Ruchi. “The demolition was done because of political vendetta. Though we have the sale deeds and other papers of the property with us, the complex was demolished without notice and a chance to explain our side. I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get a high-level probe done into the encroachments done in the area where the complex is located.”

“Several buildings in the area have been built in the same way, then why only our complex was demolished? My daughter-in-law has only this property to take care of her two young children,” said Verma.

On Tuesday, after the commercial complex was surveyed for allegedly flouting the rules, Verma had appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure justice.