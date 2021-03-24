UP: In Pilibhit, sisters found dead near home, family under scanner for not informing cops

The victims, who were missing since Monday evening, were identified as Pooja and her younger sister Anshika.

The Pilibhit police on Tuesday said the bodies of two sisters, aged 20 and 18 years, had been found close to their home in Kasimpur village in the Bisalpur area. The police said the women had injury marks around their necks, and cited the autopsy report to rule out sexual assault.

The victims, who were missing since Monday evening, were identified as Pooja and her younger sister Anshika. Their family, who are now under the scanner, told the police that Pooja’s body was found in a field around 8.30 pm on Monday night and Anshika was found hanging from a tree around 8 am on Tuesday.

The police said the victims’ clothes were intact and except for the neck injuries, there was no other wound on their bodies.

“Except for the neck, no injury was found on any other part said the autopsy report. The cause of death of the girl whose body was found in a field is asphyxia due to throttling. The autopsy report of another girl says ante-mortem hanging. A case with murder charges will be lodged in the matter,” said Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash, adding that the autopsy had ruled out rape.

The police prima facie suspect the involvement of the women’s family and are looking into their role. The women are survived by their mother Kamla Devi and brothers Vijay Pratap and Ram Pratap. They used to live in the district’s Bilsanda area but shifted to Kasimpur a few years ago to work at a brick kiln. The victims also used to work at the brick kiln.

“Victims’ family remained silent even after recovering the body of one girl on Monday night. The family did not disclose it to anyone, including their neighbours. Even after another girl was found hanging, the family did not approach the police. The police came to know about the death today morning when a local resident informed about it,” said Jai Prakash, adding that the police were looking into all angles.

Bisalpur Station House Officer (SHO) Kamal Singh said the family told the police that the sisters left home around 7 pm on Monday to answer nature’s call. When they did not return, the family said they started looking for them. “Over an hour later, at around 8.30 pm, the family spotted the body of Pooja in a field around 500 metres from their residence. They brought the body to the house and began looking for the other girl,” said Singh.

On Tuesday morning, a villager spotted Anshika’s body and informed the family. They brought it down from the tree, which is around 300 metres from the field where Pooja was found. This time too the family did not inform the police, according to officials.

“After recovering Pooja’s body, the family did not inform their neighbours also. Everyone, including the police, came to know about the death in the morning,” said Singh.