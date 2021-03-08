UP: In fast-track trial, two get 30 years in jail for gangrape of teenage girl

Police said that Beeresh and Geetam have no criminal history.

A local court in Bulandshahr has sentenced two youths to 30 years in jail for the gangrape of a minor girl. The judgment was pronounced just 52 days after the filing of the case.

“Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pallavi Agarwal awarded 30 years imprisonment each to Beeresh (21) and Geetam (20), who are currently in jail. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on them,” said Rahul Upadhyay, the district government counsel of Bulandshahr, on Sunday.

Police said that Beeresh and Geetam have no criminal history. “We investigated the case in the record nine days and filed the chargesheet. We also collected scientific evidence against the accused during the course of investigation,” Circle Officer (Bulandshahr) Vandana Sharma said, adding that the trial of the case was completed in 21 working days.

According to police, the incident took place on January 11 when the 13-year-old girl went to a cowshed with her minor cousin. The two – Beeresh and Geetam – arrived there and caught the girl. While her cousin managed to flee, the two sexually assaulted the girl, police said. The next day, the girl’s parents came to the police station and got an FIR registered.