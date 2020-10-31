UP: In Amethi village, pradhan’s husband dies of burns; kin say abducted, killed

At the site of incident in Bandoiya village, Amethi district, on Friday. (PTI photo)

Hours after the husband of a village pradhan died of burn injuries in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, the family on Friday alleged that he was set on fire by miscreants near their residence in Bandoiya village on Thursday evening.

The police said the family has alleged that miscreants kidnapped and later set ablaze Arjun Prasad Kori over an old dispute.

Kori, 52, came from the Dalit community.

An FIR has been registered against five people — all of them belonging to upper castes — at Munshiganj police station of the district on charges of murder.

Additional Director General, Lucknow zone, Satya Narain Sabat said three of the accused have been arrested so far. One of the five named in the FIR was subsequently found to be a minor, he said.

Sabat refused to divulge other details of the case, saying that investigations are on.

The victim’s dying declaration was recorded, and in that he accused the people who have been booked in FIR, Sabat added.

On Friday, the victim’s family staged a protest demanding arrest of the accused. The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy and they are yet to conduct the last rites.

The victim’s wife, Chutaka, is the pradhan of Bandoiya village.

According to the police, when Kori did not return home on Thursday evening the family filed a missing complaint at the local police station. According to an officer, they were informed later – just before midnight – that a person in a burnt state had been sighted at the house of a local resident named Krishna Kumar.

A police team went there and took the injured person – identified as Kori – to the local community health centre, where doctors referred him to Sultanpur. At Sultanpur, doctors referred him to Lucknow.

Kori died on way to Lucknow in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

Station House Officer, Munshiganj, Mithlesh Singh said an FIR has been lodged against five local residents, including Krishna Kumar, on the family’s complaint that miscreants kidnapped Arjun Kori and set him on fire after pouring kerosene on him.

Singh said the murder motive will be clear during investigation.

