UP: Imam, village pradhan booked for namaaz gathering in Basti

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of IPC, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). Police have also invoked Epidemic Disease Act.

A village pradhan and an imam have been booked by Basti police under Epidemic Disease Act for allegedly allowing a gathering of people to offer namaaz at a mosque on Friday in Uttar Pradesh.

“Village pradhan Amzad Ali along with seven other persons, including the imam of the mosque, have been booked. We are yet to identify other people who were present at the mosque. The investigation is on,” Station House Officer (Paikwalia) Dharmendra Tiwari said, adding that they came to know about the gathering from a video that was being circulated on social media.

The SHO said that despite instructions from the government and the local administration, the gathering was held at the mosque.

