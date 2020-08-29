UP: ‘Illegal slaughterhouse’ run by Ansari aides razed

At the site in Greenland area of Mau on Friday. (Express photo)

The Mau district administration Friday demolished a building that was being used as an “illegal slaughterhouse” by close aides of gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, officials said. All legal procedures were followed, an official said.

On Friday, a team of the district administration and police reached the building, located under City Kotwali police station area.

According to officials, they were informed that a building constructed at Greenland area was earlier being used as illegal slaughter house by some peoples. The building was on the bank of the Tamsa River. Notices were sent to people using the building asking them to provide proof that the administration had given permission to constructing the building.

“A major portion of the building was with one Waseem Qureshi. Notices were sent to all persons having possession of the building. No one gave any specific response. After following all legal processes, an order was passed to demolish the building,” said City Magistrate, Mau, J N Sachan.

Circle Officer, City, Naresh Kumar said the building was demolished in presence of officials.

He added that there was a tip-off that Waseem Qureshi was running an illegal slaughterhouse “under patronage of Mukhtar Ansari.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.