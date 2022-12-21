UP housing scam: Police arrest sub-divisional magistrate, executive officer

The Chandauli police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday arrested a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and an executive officer (EO) in connection with the alleged anomalies found in house allotments made under the Manyawar Kanshiram Housing Scheme.

The accused SDM, Sunil Kumar, and EO Rajendra Prasad were posted in Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia districts, respectively.

In 2013, an FIR was lodged following allegations that houses were allotted to people under the Manyawar Kanshiram Housing Scheme in violation of norms, Additional Superintendent of Police, Chandauli, Vinay Kumar Singh said.

The FIR also alleged that houses were allotted to ineligible candidates, in lieu of money. Initially, the police investigated and filed a final report in the case. However, the complainant filed a protest application, following which, further investigation was conducted.

“On the basis of the probe findings, we arrested Sunil Kumar and Rajendra Prasad. They were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody,” Additional SP Singh said.

Kumar was posted as nayab tehsildar in Chandauli when the alleged anomalies took place.

Station House Officer, City Kotwali police station, Rajeev Kumar Singh said that in all, 11 people have been arrested in the case so far. The houses were allotted to people around 2012, he said, adding that a petition in connection with this case was pending in the high court.