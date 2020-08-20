UP: Three day monsoon session begins today; Oppn demands debate on Pandemic and Law & order

Members have been asked to also get their drivers tested for Covid-19. Moreover, they would not be allowed to carry any briefcase or bag inside the Assembly campus. (File)

The three-day monsoon session of the UP Assembly will begins on Thursday amid strict Covid-19 protocols. The House will assemble after a gap of six months due to the ongoing pandemic.

While there are many Bills and ordinances, including those related to recovery of damage to public and private properties, that are likely to be tabled by the government in the current session, the Opposition has sought a discussion on law and order, and the Covid-19 situation in the state.

At the business advisory committee meeting convened on Wednesday, it was decided that the current session would be of three working days – August 20, 21 and August 24.

On August 20 (Thursday), condolences would be offered to those sitting and former members, who have died after the last sitting of the house in February. These include former Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, state ministers Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun who died of Covid-19 recently, and MLAs Paras Nath Yadav and Virendra Singh Sirohi.

“On the first day, condolences will also be paid to Corona warriors and soldiers who died during confrontation in Galwan Ghati in Ladakh,” said Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.

According to the Speaker, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat has taken all preventive steps against Covid-19 that include new seating arrangements where every legislator has to leave aside one adjacent seat, flagged with white colour straps.

Members have been asked to also get their drivers tested for Covid-19. Moreover, they would not be allowed to carry any briefcase or bag inside the Assembly campus.

Members would not be allowed to bring in their assistants, and in case of those with Z-plus or Z security, only four personnel would be allowed to enter the premises and that too only till the portico of the Vidhan Bhawan.

While journalists would not be allowed to watch the proceedings in person, arrangements have been made for them to watch the live telecast at Tilak hall. However, all those journalists who would enter the Vidhan Bhawan have been asked to get themselves tested.

Special arrangements have been made for members above 60 years of age. They can register their virtual presence to the Speaker. Virtual presence has also been allowed for members, who have recently tested positive for Covid or have recently recovered.

Sources said that special Whatsapp groups have been formed for all the members to communicate with the Assembly secretariat. Moreover, all the MLAs have been sent a special link with which they can virtually participate in the Assembly. All those who would virtually participate, their live pictures could be seen on a screen inside the Assembly. Sources said that there are about 60 members, who are above 60 years in the 403-member Assembly.

At the all-party meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this would be the first House session amid the ongoing pandemic. To the Opposition’s demand for a debate on the pandemic and law and order situation in the state, the Chief Minister said that a constructive debate on Covid-19 can take place during the session “which will also send a new message to the entire country as well as the world”.

However, he said that the debate should be constructive and should not be limited to allegations and counter allegations.

Some of the significant ordinances that are likely to be tabled during the session include UP Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance; UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, UP Special Security Force Ordinance; UP Public Health and Epidemic Diseases Control Ordinance.

