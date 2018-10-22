UP Legislative Council chairperson’s son found dead, police say strangulation

Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station, Radha Raman Singh said that they were informed of the death at around 11 am and a police team rushed to the spot. (Representational Image) Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station, Radha Raman Singh said that they were informed of the death at around 11 am and a police team rushed to the spot. (Representational Image)

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairperson Ramesh Yadav’s 22-year-old son was found dead at his official Lucknow residence on Sunday. While the family claimed it was a natural death, an autopsy revealed he died of strangulation, said police.

No FIR was lodged at the time of filing this report.

Abhijit Yadav was a BSc student and lived with his mother and elder brother at the Darul Shafa quarters, said police.

Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station, Radha Raman Singh said that they were informed of the death at around 11 am and a police team rushed to the spot.

“Initially, the family claimed he had died of natural death and so they didn’t want any legal formalities into the matter. They said that he was found unconscious and suspected that he died of a heart attack,” said Singh.

Police said they suspected foul play and ordered an autopsy, which was released late evening.

“The report stated that death occurred due to strangulation. We have so far not received any complaint to file an FIR but an inquiry is on,” said Radha Raman.

Additional Superintendent of Police, East (Lucknow), Sarvesh Mishra said, the police is probing the matter and would question the family and others. “The next course of action would be taken on the basis of evidence,” he added

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App