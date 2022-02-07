UP: Hours after rape FIR, accused found dead

A 20-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a Kanpur district village on Saturday, hours after police registered an FIR accusing him of raping a four-year-old girl in his neighbourhood.

Police said the youth, who was also a distant relative of the child, died by suicide. Police have not recovered any suicide note. The body has been sent for autopsy and its report is yet to come.

On Saturday, the child’s father, a police constable, lodged a complaint with the local police accusing the youth, who lived close to his house, of allegedly raping his four-year-old daughter.

The father alleged that his child was playing outside his house on Friday when the youth on the pretext of giving toffees took her to a cowshed in the backyard. According to him, at the time of the incident, his elder daughter (18) was in the house as he and his wife had gone to a relative’s house.

The father said that on hearing the cries of the child, his elder daughter rushed to the cowshed where she spotted the accused youth, who ran away. The child was later admitted to a hospital.

In the evening, when the child’s parents returned home, they came to know about the incident. The next day, the father filed a police complaint against the youth.

“The body of the accused was found hanging from a tree outside the village on Saturday. A police team rushed to the spot and brought down the body,” said a police officer.