UP hotel blaze: High Court grants bail to 3 accused

THE ALLAHABAD High Court has granted bail to two owners and the manager of Levana hotel in Lucknow’s Hazratganj, where a fire resulted in the death of four people and injuries to seven on September 5. The three accused who were granted bail by the court on November 28, were lodged in jail after being arrested on September 5 and 6.

The fire was suspected to have originated as a result of a short circuit in the control room where computers were installed on the ground floor.

Bail was granted by the High Court to owners of the hotel Rahul Agarwal, Rohit Agarwal and manager Sagar Srivastava.

While granting bail to the accused, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on November 28 said, “I find a little substance in the submission of learned counsel for the accused-applicants that it may be difficult for the prosecution to sustain the charge under Sections 304 and 308 IPC. There may have been some infraction of regulatory requirements to run a hotel, but that would not amount that the accused-applicants have been negligent or they failed to take due care of their guests or they had knowledge of the fire accident, which would result in death/injuries to the guests.”

The court added, “To attract the provisions of Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) IPC, there has to be knowledge of an accused that his act would likely cause death.”

The court also said that “offence under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) IPC may also not get attracted in the facts and circumstances of the case”.