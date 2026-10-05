UP hospitals sold medicines at up to 67 times the purchase price

An UPFSDA inspection of 214 hospital pharmacies found major disparities between procurement prices and MRPs of medicines, with some drugs priced up to 67 times higher.

An inspection by the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) has found a staggering gap between the procurement prices of medicines and the maximum retail prices (MRPs) printed on their packs, with the MRP of some drugs found to be several times higher — as high as 67 times – than the price at which hospitals procure them.

Officials said that they are now looking into the reasons for such large gaps.

The findings emerged from inspections of medical college and private hospital pharmacies across Uttar Pradesh.

According to the UPFSDA, it collected data from 214 hospital pharmacies and analysed the purchase price and MRP of 130 medicines identified in the data. Of these 130 medicines, 36 had MRPs more than 10 times their purchase prices, while in some cases the difference was as high as 67 times.