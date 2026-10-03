He told property dealer he had Rs 60 lakh. UP cops say it led to his murder

All five accused in the Lucknow double murder case were arrested on October 2. The two vehicles allegedly used in the crime were also seized. (Photo: Special arrangement)

Months after he expressed interest in buying a property worth around Rs 60 lakh, a 45-year-old assistant nursing superintendent at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow was allegedly abducted for ransom and killed after the demand was not met. A friend who was with him was also killed, and their bodies were later dumped in the Ghaghra River in neighbouring Sitapur, the police said.

The Lucknow police on Friday arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the incident. A search operation is underway to trace the two bodies.

The police identified the victims as Lucknow-based Pawan Kumar Garg, who was from Karauli in Rajasthan, and his friend, Sachin Vishwakarma, 26. The accused—Lucknow residents Nitin Mishra, 38, Avnish Kumar Maurya, 38, Prakash Singh, 24, Suraj Singh, 24, and Mohit Singh, 26—did odd jobs for a living. Nitin and Suraj have one criminal case against them, while Prakash Singh has two, the police said.