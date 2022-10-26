scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

UP hospital where dengue patient was ‘injected with mosambi juice’ likely to be bulldozed

The notice claims that the building was “illegally constructed” and directs the hospital’s management to vacate by October 28. The hospital is likely to be bulldozed.

The hospital was sealed following the incident. (Photo: ANI)

Days after coming under fire for allegedly injecting a dengue patient with mosambi juice instead of blood platelets, the privately-owned Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj is likely to be bulldozed.

The Prayagraj Development Authority has issued a notice to the hospital and sought a reply from its management. The notice claims that the building was “illegally constructed” and directs the hospital’s management to vacate by October 28, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after the death of a 32-year-old dengue patient named Pradeep Pandey, who was being treated at the hospital. “It was mosambi juice that was given to my brother-in-law instead of platelets. I have the fifth packet which has the juice. I will give it to officials concerned,” the victim’s brother-in-law has alleged.

Prayagraj CMO Nanak Saran told The Indian Express that a three-member panel had been formed to investigate the victim’s family’s allegations.

“The probe is on. The family has made some allegations. They said that there was no issue till three units of platelets were administered on the patient. Then they sourced some platelet units through someone at the hospital following which the patient’s condition deteriorated. The patient died the next day,” he said.

Amid the investigation, the hospital was sealed on Thursday evening, the CMO said.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:12:57 am
