UP: Hold online classes from Aug 4, varsities told

“…universities have been issued these guidelines so they start preparing the e-content from today onwards, so that they can start online classes from August 4,” said deputy CM. “…universities have been issued these guidelines so they start preparing the e-content from today onwards, so that they can start online classes from August 4,” said deputy CM.

Following the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) about the new academic calendar, the state government has instructed the state universities to start uploading “e-content” and “e-lectures” from Monday so that the entire process can be completed by July 31.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told The Indian Express, “UGC had issued guidelines for the universities in which they had focused on mid-term examination and semester system, which was not prevalent in most of our universities. Thus universities have been issued these guidelines so they start preparing the e-content from today onwards, so that they can start online classes from August 4. They have also been told to prepare the schedule for the mid-term examinations and semester system.”

According to the guidelines, the e-content matter has to be uploaded with an “open access link” on the institutions’ websites so that students of other universities can also download it.

The universities have been told to ensure that teachers establish contact with parents of students between July 13 and August 3. The admission procedure of students in Bachelor’s programmes have to be completed by September 15, while the admission deadline of Master’s programme students is October 31. The entire process will be online.

Online classes for students in the sophomore and final years will have to begin by August 4, while the first year students of Bachelor’s degrees are scheduled to begin online classes from October 1. If things get back to normal by then, physical classes can also resume.

The classes for students admitted to the first year of Master’s programmes will have to begin by November 1.

According to the government, the “mid-term” examinations can be conducted online or offline. The marking system should ensure weightage is provided to not just the mid-term and sessional examinations, but also tutorials, assignments, and projects.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.