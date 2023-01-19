scorecardresearch
UP’s Hindu College denies entry to students wearing burqas, sparks protests

The chief proctor of the Moradabad college, which implemented a ‘strict dress code’ this year, said the students can enter the college after removing the burqa and wear it after stepping out of campus.

Hindu College, which was established in 1911, is one of the oldest and most renowned institutions in western UP that is affiliated to Rohilkhand University in Bareilly. (file photo)

More than a dozen burqa-clad students of Hindu College, Moradabad, in Uttar Pradesh were denied entry into college premises on Wednesday unless they removed their burqas, prompting the students to stage a sit-in outside the main gate for nearly 40 minutes.

“The college has implemented a strict dress code since January 1 and each student has already been informed in advance about it. We have decided that none of the students will be allowed entry into the premises if they are not wearing the college uniform,” A P Singh, the chief proctor of Hindu College, said.

As per the new dress code, burqas are not allowed on campus. “We have made arrangements for a special changing room where those in burqa can remove it and go to the college in proper uniform and when they come out of the main gate, they again can wear the same,” Singh added.

Hindu College, which was established in 1911, is one of the oldest and most renowned institutions in western UP that is affiliated to Rohilkhand University in Bareilly.

On Wednesday, as the students continued to protest, Professor Shalini Rai and other college teachers stepped out to persuade them to follow the new dress code but the students did not relent.

The protesters were later joined by activists of the Samajwadi Party’s youth wing who said that denying entry to these students would lead to a sense of insecurity among them. “The new dress code is surprising and also smacks of a hidden political motive to perturb those belonging to a particular community. When Sikhs are allowed to enter any college wearing turban with kirpan, why then sartorial rules are meant to restrict only Muslim women? We will continue to agitate against the move,” said Aslam Chaudhary, chief of the Samajwadi Party’s Moradabad youth wing.

Chief proctor Singh said the college management’s decision is applicable to all. “None regardless of their religion will be allowed to enter the premises without wearing proper uniform. We are ready to come out with solutions on a priority basis if the students have other issues than the dress code, which was implemented on January 1, and is being strictly enforced since January 14,” he clarified.

The protesting students – most of them stayed away from college on Thursday – said they would oppose the dress code. “We will decide our future course of action in a day or two,” a student said.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 14:11 IST
New national export cooperative to be established with initial capital of Rs 500 crore; Amul, NAFED among promoters

