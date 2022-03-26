UP: Heavyweights from last Cabinet dropped

A number of prominent leaders who were part of the previous government did not find a place this time. Sixteen from the previous Council of Ministers have found place in the new team.

Some big leaders, who got elected this time and represent different castes and communities, were dropped by the party leadership as they lacked connect with people, performed poorly as ministers and showed a lack of interest in organisational activities, sources in the BJP said.

Among the top names in the list of dropped ministers is Dinesh Sharma, who was deputy chief minister in the previous government and the Brahmin face of the party. He did not contest the election this time.

A senior party leader said that Sharma may be elevated to Vidhan Parishad chairman.

Shrikant Sharma, who was elected MLA from Mathura for the second consecutive term, has also been dropped from the cabinet. He was the spokesperson of the government in the previous term and was once party national secretary and national media in-charge.

Sidharth Nath Singh, who was minister of MSME, Khadi and export in the previous government could not get a place in the new cabinet. He got elected from Allahabad West for the second consecutive term.

While the Adityanath government claimed that its Covid-19 management during the second wave of the pandemic was best in the country, the party has dropped Jai Pratap Singh who was medical and health minister in the previous term. Singh, an eight-term MLA from Bansi in Siddharthnagar, is a Kshatriya.

The BJP also dropped Ashutosh Tandon “Gopal” who was a cabinet minister for urban development in the previous government. The son of late senior leader Lalji Tandon, Ashutosh represents Lucknow East constituency. A party leader said that Tandon as minister failed to make any significant mark.

Another big name missing from the new cabinet is Satish Mahana. The eight-term MLA was the industry development minister in the previous Cabinet. The government had claimed that the state drew a huge investment in his leadership in the past five years. BJP sources said that Mahana’s name is under consideration for the post of Speaker this time.