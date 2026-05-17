From deadly storms to scorching heat within days: IMD issues orange alert for UP as mercury may hit 45°C

Uttar Pradesh witnessed massive destruction after dust storms, heavy rain, and lightning struck several districts on May 13. (PTI Photo)

Days after thunderstorms and high-speed winds battered Uttar Pradesh, the state is staring at an intense heatwave spell that could push temperatures close to 45 degrees Celsius in several districts next week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of southern Uttar Pradesh from May 19 to May 22, warning of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions as dry weather and rising temperatures tighten their grip over the state.

Officials at the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Lucknow said the absence of any active weather system over the region is likely to keep conditions largely dry over the next four to five days, allowing temperatures to climb sharply.