IMD issues 5-day heatwave alert for over 30 UP districts; list of affected areas

As Uttar Pradesh continued to experience intense summer conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow, Sunday issued a five-day heatwave warning for the state. Experts said temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with both daytime heat and warm nights adding to discomfort, driven by persistent dry westerly winds and stable atmospheric conditions.
On Sunday, eight cities in the state ranked among the top 30 hottest places in the country, with Prayagraj topping the state charts at a blistering 44.6°C, nearly 5°C above the seasonal normal. It was followed by Varanasi (44.2°C), Sultanpur (43.8°C), and Banda, Agra and Jhansi (43.6°C each). Hamirpur (43.2°C) and Fursatganj (43.1°C) also made it to the list of the country’s hottest places. The state capital Lucknow recorded 41.9°C, about 3.4°C above normal.
As per IMD, Lucknow, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh, indicating a gradual intensification and wider spread across the state.
IMD has indicated that no significant relief is expected during this period, with dry weather prevailing across the state. Authorities have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours.
Five-day district-wise alert
April 20
Heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar and adjoining areas.
Warm night conditions are expected in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad and Rampur.
April 21
The heatwave zone expands to include Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.
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Warm night conditions are likely in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, and nearby areas.
April 22
Heatwave conditions likely over a larger swathe including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.
Warm night conditions to persist in western UP districts, including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, and Rampur.
April 23
Heatwave conditions are expected to cover much of southern, central and parts of western UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.
April 24
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Heatwave conditions are likely to persist over most parts of southern and central UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.