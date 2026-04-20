IMD issues 5-day heatwave alert for over 30 UP districts; list of affected areas

Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh, indicating a gradual intensification and wider spread across the state. File photo

As Uttar Pradesh continued to experience intense summer conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow, Sunday issued a five-day heatwave warning for the state. Experts said temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with both daytime heat and warm nights adding to discomfort, driven by persistent dry westerly winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

On Sunday, eight cities in the state ranked among the top 30 hottest places in the country, with Prayagraj topping the state charts at a blistering 44.6°C, nearly 5°C above the seasonal normal. It was followed by Varanasi (44.2°C), Sultanpur (43.8°C), and Banda, Agra and Jhansi (43.6°C each). Hamirpur (43.2°C) and Fursatganj (43.1°C) also made it to the list of the country’s hottest places. The state capital Lucknow recorded 41.9°C, about 3.4°C above normal.