IMD issues 5-day heatwave alert for over 30 UP districts; list of affected areas

Eight cities in UP ranked among the top 30 hottest places in the country, with Prayagraj topping the state charts at 44.6°C.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readLucknowApr 20, 2026 09:41 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh, heatwaveHeatwave conditions are likely to continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh, indicating a gradual intensification and wider spread across the state. File photo
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As Uttar Pradesh continued to experience intense summer conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow, Sunday issued a five-day heatwave warning for the state. Experts said temperatures are expected to remain above normal, with both daytime heat and warm nights adding to discomfort, driven by persistent dry westerly winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

On Sunday, eight cities in the state ranked among the top 30 hottest places in the country, with Prayagraj topping the state charts at a blistering 44.6°C, nearly 5°C above the seasonal normal. It was followed by Varanasi (44.2°C), Sultanpur (43.8°C), and Banda, Agra and Jhansi (43.6°C each). Hamirpur (43.2°C) and Fursatganj (43.1°C) also made it to the list of the country’s hottest places. The state capital Lucknow recorded 41.9°C, about 3.4°C above normal.

Also Read | UP to witness hotter-than-normal summer; heatwave days may rise in eastern, Terai regions

As per IMD, Lucknow, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh, indicating a gradual intensification and wider spread across the state.

IMD has indicated that no significant relief is expected during this period, with dry weather prevailing across the state. Authorities have advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to heat, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours.

Five-day district-wise alert

April 20

Heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar and adjoining areas.

Warm night conditions are expected in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad and Rampur.

April 21

The heatwave zone expands to include Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

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Warm night conditions are likely in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, and nearby areas.

April 22

Heatwave conditions likely over a larger swathe including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

Warm night conditions to persist in western UP districts, including Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, and Rampur.

April 23

Heatwave conditions are expected to cover much of southern, central and parts of western UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

April 24

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Heatwave conditions are likely to persist over most parts of southern and central UP, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

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