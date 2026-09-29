UP headmaster, wife killed: Blood-stained axe found, bodies 100m apart

The couple had lived in the house for three decades. Mukesh was the youngest of three brothers.

A government school headmaster and his wife were killed at their home, located on the premises of a private school, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, police said.

Police received information on Tuesday morning that the bodies had been found in Kumbhi Dariya village, under the jurisdiction of Kadipur police station. School employees had arrived and found the couple lying in pools of blood.

The victims are Mukesh Singh, 48, headmaster of Composite School in Sultanpur, and his wife, Vineeta Singh, 45, who ran the private school.

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Police said preliminary investigation suggested that the attackers first killed Vineeta and then turned on Mukesh when he allegedly tried to flee. Vineeta’s body was found about 100 metres from her husband’s body.