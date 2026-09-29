UP headmaster, wife killed: Blood-stained axe found, bodies 100m apart

A government school headmaster and his wife were found dead at their home, located on the premises of a school, in Sultanpur on Tuesday. Police are examining CCTV footage and possible enmity.

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readLucknowSep 29, 2026 03:07 PM IST
schoolThe couple had lived in the house for three decades. Mukesh was the youngest of three brothers.
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A government school headmaster and his wife were killed at their home, located on the premises of a private school, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, police said.

Police received information on Tuesday morning that the bodies had been found in Kumbhi Dariya village, under the jurisdiction of Kadipur police station. School employees had arrived and found the couple lying in pools of blood.

The victims are Mukesh Singh, 48, headmaster of Composite School in Sultanpur, and his wife, Vineeta Singh, 45, who ran the private school.

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Police said preliminary investigation suggested that the attackers first killed Vineeta and then turned on Mukesh when he allegedly tried to flee. Vineeta’s body was found about 100 metres from her husband’s body.

Police said both victims appeared to have been attacked with considerable force. They had sustained deep wounds to their bodies and their throats appeared to have been slit. The exact nature of the injuries will be established after the postmortem, police said.

An axe bearing blood stains was recovered from the crime scene, though police are yet to establish whether it was the murder weapon.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said it was not immediately clear whether the killings took place on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

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Police are examining possible motives, including enmity, and gathering information from family members and people known to the couple. They are also examining CCTV footage from the area and evidence collected from the crime scene to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Mukesh was actively involved in local teachers’ union politics and was contesting a teachers’ association election. Vineeta had previously contested a panchayat member election but lost.

The couple had lived in the house for three decades. Mukesh was the youngest of three brothers. The couple is survived by a 20-year-old son, Abhyuday, who is studying at a university in Delhi.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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