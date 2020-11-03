UP: HC dismisses Patidar’s petition for quashing FIR

Both Shukla and Yadav have been dismissed from service by the state government. (File)

The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed suspended IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar’s writ petition seeking quashing of FIR against him and stay against his arrest in connection with the death of a Mahoba businessman.

Patidar, who was Superintendent of Police in Mahoba before he was suspended, is an accused in the death of 44-year-old Indrakant Tripathi.

“The High Court dismissed Patidar’s writ petition stating that there is no ground for quashing of the FIR,” Additional Advocate General Manish Gopal said.

Tripathi had died of gunshot injuries on September 15, days after he had accused Patidar, then SP (Mahoba), of extortion and criminal intimidation. Patidar was earlier booked for murder but after an SIT report indicated that Tripathi had killed himself, murder charge against him was changed to abetment to suicide.

Patidar, who is yet to be questioned by the police in connection with the death case, had moved the High Court after a court issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against him and two other accused policemen – Devendra Shukla, former SHO of Kabrai police station in Mahoba, and constable Arun Kumar Yadav. Both Shukla and Yadav have been dismissed from service by the state government.

Meanwhile, police said that they are conducting raids to trace Patidar, Shukla and Yadav. “The court notice of NBW against them have been pasted at the homes of all three accused policemen, including Patidar. We would again move the court if they remain absconding,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Prayagraj) Ashutosh Mishra, who is the investigating officer in the case.

