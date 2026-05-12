UP has moved beyond fixing potholes left by previous govts: Yogi at CII event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has moved beyond fixing the ‘potholes left by previous governments and is now ready to accelerate “growth at the speed of a bullet train”.

Addressing a gathering during the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Annual Business Summit in New Delhi, Adityanath said, “The economic progress of any nation depends on its manufacturing strength. If industry and entrepreneurship are strong, employment, investment and prosperity will naturally grow. Economic interests have also been the primary cause behind most global conflicts and wars. Therefore, no country can afford to ignore its entrepreneurs.”