UP has moved beyond fixing potholes left by previous govts: Yogi at CII event

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state has moved beyond fixing the ‘potholes left by previous governments and is now ready to accelerate “growth at the speed of a bullet train”.
Addressing a gathering during the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Annual Business Summit in New Delhi, Adityanath said, “The economic progress of any nation depends on its manufacturing strength. If industry and entrepreneurship are strong, employment, investment and prosperity will naturally grow. Economic interests have also been the primary cause behind most global conflicts and wars. Therefore, no country can afford to ignore its entrepreneurs.”
His government’s first priority in the last nine years has been to strengthen the state’s law and order and to establish an atmosphere of security, he asserted.
“There was a time when the state was struggling with an identity crisis. People would distance themselves on hearing the name of the state. The law and order situation was so poor that more than 300 riots took place every year. ‘Goonda tax’ was extorted and entrepreneurs were forced to migrate,” he alleged.
Currently, the state has more than 96 lakh MSME units providing employment to nearly 3 crore youth, the CM claimed.
Alongside improving security, the government introduced major reforms in agriculture and industry, he said.
“While special focus was laid on preventing farmers’ suicides, connecting agriculture with technology and strengthening the MSME sector, the government also prepared land banks to attract large investments and formulated industrial policies. The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme launched in 2018 is now giving global recognition to local products of the state. Through ODOP, design, packaging, technology and branding have been promoted,” Adityanath said.
Laying stress on tourism, the CM said the state received 1.56 billion tourists last year, and efforts are being made to provide world-class recognition to the state’s cultural and religious heritage, including Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Vindhyachal, Naimisharanya, and the Buddhist and Jain circuits.
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