UP: ‘Harassed’ by family of rape accused, Dalit teen ends life

A 19-year-old Dalit rape victim died by suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, allegedly after being “harassed” by the family members of the 28-year-old accused, who is in jail after his arrest on July 7, police said on Monday.

On the basis of a suicide note written by her, alleging harassment by the family members of the accused, his parents and three brothers have been arrested for abetment to suicide, police said.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old accused was arrested after the woman alleged that he had sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage.

“In June, she got an FIR registered against him under section 376 (rape) IPC and SC//ST Act. On July 7, we arrested the man. In the early hours of Sunday, we were informed that the woman had hanged herself at her residence. We reached the house and found a suicide note in which she wrote that frustrated over harassment by the family members of the rape accused, she was taking the extreme step. In the note, she also mentioned that she was a Dalit and the accused forced her into a relationship after which she became pregnant. She claims that she had then undergone an abortion. She added in the note that she would not be able to step out in the society anymore,” said the station house officer of the local police station.

“She named six persons – the rape accused, his parents and three elder brothers – as being responsible for her death. While the rape accused is already in jail, we have arrested the others under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” said the officer.

Asked if there was a delay in registering the rape case earlier, the officer said that in the past, the woman had levelled allegations against her parents, claiming that they are against her relationship. The rape case was registered after she gave a complaint in this regard, he pointed out.

The investigating officer of the rape case said that based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered around June 20 and statement of the woman was recorded under section 164 CrPC. “The girl had alleged that the man had promised to marry her and then refused to do so. Based on the statement of the woman and other evidence, the man was arrested and sent to jail,” said the officer.

