UP cops detain wrong man over ‘name mix up’, family alleges assault

Shivraj Singh mother, speaking to the media, claimed three policemen came to their home and forcibly took her son away. (Special arrangement photos)

Sharing a first name with a wanted suspect turned into a nightmare for a 29-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, who was mistakenly picked up by police on a non-bailable warrant and allegedly assaulted inside the station on Saturday.

Shivraj Singh’s family, in videos online, alleged he was brutally assaulted by police after being wrongfully detained and suffered serious injuries before officers discovered he was not the suspect named in the warrant.

Denying the accusation, Hamirpur Police said an inquiry has been ordered into the assault allegations. They claimed the “mix-up” occurred because he lived in the same area as another man named Shivraj, who was actually wanted in the case.