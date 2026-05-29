Six workers killed in UP’s Hamirpur as under-construction bridge collapses, rescue efforts on

Six labourers were killed and several others injured after a section of an under-construction bridge over the Betwa river collapsed during a storm in Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognisance of the tragedy and directed officials to speed up rescue, ensure treatment, compensation.

VIDEO | Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: At least six feared dead and several injured as a portion of an under-construction bridge over Betwa river collapsed during storm. Rescue operations underway. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/xH6h9dGjyt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2026

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3 am between Parsani and Kandaur villages when a slab of the bridge being constructed from Maurakandar to Kurara collapsed.

Several labourers who were engaged in the bridge construction work were sleeping on the upper portion of a slab when it suddenly gave way.

The deceased were identified as Lokendra (22), Kuldeep Nishad (19), Sawant Yadav (28) and Sabhajeet (30), Pushpendra Chauhan (34), and Rajesh Pal (42), police said.

Three labourers were trapped under a pillar and later rescued and admitted to the district hospital in Hamirpur.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Lalpura police station Rajesh Kumar Saroj said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and debris removal work was underway to ensure no other worker remained trapped under the rubble.

In a post on X, the CM said instructions have been issued to the district administration to swiftly carry out relief and rescue operations in coordination with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

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Adityanath wrote: “The loss of lives in a tragic accident on the Betwa River in Hamirpur district is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families… I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain a place at His divine feet and the injured recover swiftly.”

Further details are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)