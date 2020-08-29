UP: Half of Covid infected in 21-40 age group, those below 20 least

Notably, the age-wise distribution of people testing positive is quite consistent with the figures that were shared by the government around a month ago, with little variation. (Representational)

As the Covid count of Uttar Pradesh reached close to 2.14 lakh on Friday with the addition of 5,447 new cases in the past 24 hours, nearly half of them (48.85 per cent) are in the 21-40 years age group, according to the state government.

Giving the age break-up of those infected, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that while 4.15 per cent belong to the age group of up to 20 years, 48.85 per cent belong to the age group of 21-40 years. More than a quarter of those infected (28.43 per cent) belong to the age group of 41-60 years and the remaining 8.7 per cent belong to the age group of 60 years and above, he added.

Notably, the age-wise distribution of people testing positive is quite consistent with the figures that were shared by the government around a month ago, with little variation.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases zoomed to 52,651, which accounts to nearly 25 per cent of the state’s caseload.

This even as the recovery rate reached nearly 75% with around 5,000 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total recovery count has now reached 1,57,879.

At least 77 coronavirus-related fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,294. The state’s case-fatality rate at 1.54 per cent is still among the highest in the country.

Among the fresh fatalities, 12 each were reported from Capital Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar. While the Covid toll in Kanpur Nagar has reached 411, Lucknow’s death count is 335 – the second-highest in the state.

Besides Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar, a total of 10 districts recorded more than 10 deaths from novel coronavirus. The eight districts are – Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Jhansi, Meerut and Agra.

Continuing with the ongoing trend, Lucknow was again the top contributor with the district reporting 707 fresh positive cases in the last 24 hours. At present, Lucknow is the worst affected district with the highest number of active infection cases (6,768), followed by Kanpur Nagar, which has 3,097 active cases.

The two districts have also reported the highest number of recoveries at 18,075 and 10,425, respectively.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) recorded 93 new cases, pushing the tally of cases in the district to 7,611.

Thiugh the district remained at 14th position in the state in terms of active cases, there has been a steady increase — from 959 on Thursday to 971 on Friday — in the number of its active cases for the past days, Similarly, neighbouring Ghaziabad has also been reporting a slight increase in cases of infection. The inflection in the new infection count is being attributed to the overall increase in cases in the National Capital Region, including Delhi.

Prasad said that the state has no scarcity of Covid care centres and isolation beds as more than 1.51 lakh isolation beds have been reserved, He also said that those allowed to stay in home isolation may get shifted to government hospitals if they face any kind of problem.

In a review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure that 1.50 lakh tests are conducted in the state daily and manpower necessary for this is arranged.

The Chief Minister stressed that testing, especially rapid antigen tests, should be increased, an official spokesman said.

On Thursday, the state tested 1,22,277 samples, taking the total test count to over 52.02 lakh, the highest in the country. This means nearly 23,000 people have been tested for every 10 lakh people in the state.

Adityanath also said the presence of 50 per cent of the staff in government offices should be ensured and asked all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to inspect offices in their jurisdiction and initiate action against officials and workers found absent at 9.30 am.

He also asked district magistrates to ensure that they resolve the problems faced by the people, besides carrying out their responsibilities to deal with the Covid-19 situation.

— With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.