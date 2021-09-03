Pension scheme: Govt intends to help every needy without any discrimination, says Yogi Adityanath

Transferring Rs 836.55 crore to 55.77 lakh beneficiaries of the National Old Age Pension Scheme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that his government intends to extend the benefit of the welfare schemes to every poor, farmer, elderly person and destitute woman without any discrimination.

In a virtual event, Adityanath said that out of the 55.77 lakh beneficiaries, 4.56 lakh were new ones. “It is the intention of the government that every poor, farmer, elderly person and destitute woman should get the benefit of the welfare schemes without any discrimination. In this sequence, Prime Minister Modi has also unveiled schemes from time to time to benefit people. No one will be deprived of basic necessities or die of hunger in Uttar Pradesh,” said Adityanath.

Stating said the elderly people have a wealth of experiences, the CM said: “Whether the elderly needs ration or medical treatment at the time of illness, everything is being provided free of cost. An elderly helpline – 14567 which is called ‘elderline’ has been specially issued so that any senior citizen can contact and get help at any time,” he said, alleging that they were neglected by the previous governments. “Today, many efforts are being made so that old people could lead a happy life,” he claimed.

During the event, the CM also virtually interacted with old age pension beneficiaries in various districts. He also instructed the district magistrates to provide the benefit of Ayushman Bharat or Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana to every needy. He added that over 29 lakh new elderly people have been able to join the old-age pension scheme in the last four years.