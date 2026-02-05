UP’s grand Mahabharat Circuit gets a fillip with Sitharaman’s plan to develop 15 archeological sites

With the Centre announcing Hastinapur in Meerut district as one of the 15 archeological sites in the country to be developed as “experiential cultural destination”, the move is expected to give a boost to the Uttar Pradesh government’s “Mahabharata circuit” plan.

Hastinapur, which has references in the epic, the Mahabharat, as the capital of the Kuru dynasty, has been one of the earliest urban settlements of ancient India.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government had released Rs 4 crore to develop Kampilya in Farrukhabad district, which is considered to be the birthplace of Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas, and the capital of Panchala kingdom in the Mahabharat.

In her Budget speech on Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the development of 15 archaeological sites as “experiential cultural destinations”, where excavated landscapes will be opened to the public through curated walkways. “Immersive storytelling skills and technologies will be introduced to help conservation labs, interpretation centres, and guides,” she had said.

Among the 15 sites, two are in UP – Hastinapur in Meerut and Sarnath in Varanasi.

While Sarnath is already a part of the Buddhist Circuit, the development of Hastinapur will help the UP government to go ahead with the Mahabharat Circuit as part of its effort to promote religious tourism in the state.

“Packaging these sites as a single cohesive heritage circuit with structured routes and interpretation will significantly enrich visitor experience,” said an official.

Hastinapur has the potential to attract not only the tourists but also the pilgrims as the region is believed to house several Mahabharata-era temples, including Vidur Tila, Pandeshwar Temple, Draunadeshwar Temple, Karna Temple, Draupadi Ghat and Kama Ghat.

* Hastinapur ancient mound and archaeological landscape

Hastinapur is also an important archaeological site in the Upper Ganga plain. Excavation-based evidence places it among the earliest urban settlements of ancient India. Officials said that this landscape can be strengthened through guided heritage trails, interpretive signage and curated storytelling that links archaeology with civilisational history. Earlier, the state government had allotted Rs 1 crore for integrated tourism development work at Hastinapur.

* Vidur Tila

Traditionally associated with Vidura from the Mahabharata, it is a prominent mound. Officials said it has the potential to be developed as a suitable spot for interpretation through story panels, designated viewpoints, and guided walks.

* Pandeshwar Temple and Mahabharata-linked Shiva shrines

Pandeshwar Temple and other Shiva shrines in the region are significant faith anchors and are closely linked with local traditions associated with the epic.

* Draupadi Ghat and Ganga front

The ghats along the Ganga also form an important experiential layer combining faith, nature and heritage. Draupadi Ghat, in particular, is associated with Mahabharata traditions and the proposed plan can include enhancing access, seating, lighting, and guided heritage walks.

* Digambar Jain Prachin Bada Mandir Complex

Hastinapur is among the most important Jain pilgrimage centres in North India, with the Digambar Jain Bada Mandir complex serving as a major religious spot. Other centres include Shwetambar Jain Teerth and Ashtapad Teerth.

* Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary

The Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary along the Ganga river can add to the integrated nature experiences such as birding, river ecology awareness, and eco-interpretation along with heritage and faith-based tourism, officials said.

* Shringi Rishi Ashram, Parikshitgarh

Associated with Vedic sages and Mahabharata-era traditions, Shringi Rishi Ashram expands the Hastinapur narrative beyond the core town, and it can be developed as a spiritual and learning-oriented stop within the broader Mahabharata circuit, officials said.

Recently, the state government had allotted Rs 2 crore for integrated tourism development works at Shringi Ashram. Another Rs 1 crore was allotted for works at Jhadkandhi Shiva Temple in Parikshitgarh by the state government.

What’s the Mahabharata Circuit

The Mahabharat Circuit in UP is spread over seven districts of the state associated with places mentioned in the Hindu epic. Besides Hastinapur in Meerut district, the Circuit comprises Keechakvadh Sthal in Hamirpur district, associated with the slaying of warrior Keechaka who had harassed Draupadi.

Present-day Ramnagar in Aonla is considered to be Ahichchhatra, a major kingdom mentioned in the Mahabharata that was ruled by King Nipura, a key ally of the Kauravas.

The city of Gonda, near Prayagraj, as well as the Sangam area, is traditionally linked to the period of exile and the wanderings of the Pandavas.

Handia town in Prayagraj is associated with the exile of Pandavas and Lakshagraha episode in the Mahabharat.

Apart from Kampilya in Farrukhabad district, Barnava in Baghpat is also associated with Pandavas exile.

Then there is Kaushambi, considered to be the capital of the Kurus after the fall of Hastinapur, and Vidur Kuti in Bijnor district, where Vidura, a minister of the Kuru dynasty, is believed to have spent his later years in exile.

The Circuit also comprises Mathura, a significant city in the Mahabharata, known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the divine guide of the Pandavas.