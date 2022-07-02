Will give development push: UP govt signs MoU with AAI for maintenance, operation of 5 airports

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operation and maintenance of five new airports being developed in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Shrawasti, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra districts.

The airports will be developed by the state government while the AAI will provide services of operation and management. The MoU was signed in Lucknow in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a press release, the government said the process of licensing of these airports will be done after the MoU and

air services will start soon.

CM Adityanath said that these airports were being developed in those districts that were lagging behind in development due to some reasons. “Shrawasti, Sonbhadra and Chitrakoot are aspirational districts. Air-connectivity from there will give new wings to development in these areas,” he added.

The CM said that no one could have imagined five years back that an airport will be developed in a place like Azamgarh in eastern UP.

“Chitrakoot was an important part of the Ramayana circuit and Shrawasti holds importance from tourism point of view. UP has got the maximum benefit under the UDAN scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before 2017, only two airports — Varanasi and Lucknow — were fully operational in the state,” he said.

The airports in Agra and Gorakhpur, however, were partially operational, the CM added.

“Today nine airports are operational and work is in progress on 10 others. Air service is available to 75 destinations,” Adityanath said, adding that UP was soon going to be a state with five international airports.

He issued directions to develop the upcoming five new airports as per standards of Airbus A-320. Directions were given get a survey done for the same by the AAI.