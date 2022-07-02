scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 01, 2022
Must Read

Will give development push: UP govt signs MoU with AAI for maintenance, operation of 5 airports

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that no one could have imagined five years back that an airport will be developed in a place like Azamgarh in eastern UP.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 2, 2022 5:07:23 am
CM Yogi Adityanath during the signing of the MoU with Airports Authority of India in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operation and maintenance of five new airports being developed in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Shrawasti, Chitrakoot and Sonbhadra districts.

The airports will be developed by the state government while the AAI will provide services of operation and management. The MoU was signed in Lucknow in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a press release, the government said the process of licensing of these airports will be done after the MoU and
air services will start soon.

CM Adityanath said that these airports were being developed in those districts that were lagging behind in development due to some reasons. “Shrawasti, Sonbhadra and Chitrakoot are aspirational districts. Air-connectivity from there will give new wings to development in these areas,” he added.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 1, 2022: Why to read ‘Office of Chief Minister’ or ‘Sponge ...
Maharashtra political drama: When BJP won but its leader lostPremium
Maharashtra political drama: When BJP won but its leader lost
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...Premium
A century old, how Gita Press came to be ‘leading purveyor of print...
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 yearsPremium
Explained: 5 ways in which the iPhone changed the world in 15 years
More Premium Stories >>

The CM said that no one could have imagined five years back that an airport will be developed in a place like Azamgarh in eastern UP.

“Chitrakoot was an important part of the Ramayana circuit and Shrawasti holds importance from tourism point of view. UP has got the maximum benefit under the UDAN scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before 2017, only two airports — Varanasi and Lucknow — were fully operational in the state,” he said.

The airports in Agra and Gorakhpur, however, were partially operational, the CM added.

“Today nine airports are operational and work is in progress on 10 others. Air service is available to 75 destinations,” Adityanath said, adding that UP was soon going to be a state with five international airports.

More from Lucknow

He issued directions to develop the upcoming five new airports as per standards of Airbus A-320. Directions were given get a survey done for the same by the AAI.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 01: Latest News
Advertisement