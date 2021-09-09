UP Govt: Two firms to invest Rs 215 crore in Jhansi node of the Defence Corridor

Two defence firms — Delta Combat Systems Limited (Delta) and Werywin Defence Private Limited — will invest Rs 215 crore in the Jhansi node of the Defence Corridor to set up their ammunition units in Uttar Pradesh.

As a result of this investment, the Defence Corridor will not only host big companies manufacturing drones and missiles, but also firms that make cartridges for firearms used by the security forces such as assault and sniper rifles and CQB carbines, frames for polymer frame pistols and safety equipment.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Delta Combat Systems Limited has been allotted 15 hectares of land to set up its plant at the cost of Rs 150 crore. It will make cartridges for assault, sniper and INSAS rifles as well as CQB carbines and other weapons being used by the armed forces. The CQB carbines are very effective as they can hit a target within a range of 200 metres, whereas the INSAS rifle, which is designed on the lines of AK-47, was extensively used during the Kargil war.

The state government has also allotted land to companies for making Brahmos missiles and drones in the Lucknow and Aligarh nodes of the Defence Corridor respectively and the construction is expected to start soon.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of a Defence Corridor in UP during the Investors’ Summit in January, 2018. Subsequently, the state government firmed up plans to build the corridor covering Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot,

Jhansi, Agra and Aligarh districts.

It was followed by the signing of MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore with domestic and foreign companies, manufacturing defence equipment, during the Defence Expo in Lucknow in February, 2020.