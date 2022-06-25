UP govt transfers 11 IAS officers, Ajay Kumar Dwivedi moved to Agra Development Authority

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 11 IAS officers, making Lucknow municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi vice-chairman of the Agra Development Authority.

According to transfers list issued by the government, Gorakhpur Chief Development Officer Indrajit Singh is now the new municipal commissioner of Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Akshay Tripathi, who was posted as the vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority, has been made the special secretary of IT and Electronics Department and the managing director of Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation Ltd.

Indramani Tripathi has been made the new vice-chairman of Lucknow Development Authority. Roshan Jacob, who is currently the secretary of Geology and Mining Department and also the Director of Geology and Mining Department, has been given the additional charge of divisional commissioner of Lucknow Division.

Lucknow’s current divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar has been made secretary in the Urban Development Department.