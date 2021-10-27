UP govt to withdraw 3 lakh cases of Covid violations

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order to withdraw almost three lakh cases of violation of Covid-19 protocols and lockdown rules in which charge sheets have been registered.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to issue such an order. However, current and former state legislators and parliamentarians booked for such violations will not be eligible for the relief.

The government directed district magistrates to move applications in the courts concerned about withdrawing the cases, said an official. The decision was taken after the state administration reviewed the details of the cases submitted by the police and the prosecution department.

In most of these cases, the police invoked IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule).

The cases were also filed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act of 2005.

In January, the UP government had announced its plans to withdraw some of these cases.