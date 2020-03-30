UP govt to private firms: Paid leave for infected persons, no salary cut

The administration also said that shops, industries and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers during the closure period. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) The administration also said that shops, industries and factories closed because of the lockdown will have to give daily wage along with leave to their workers during the closure period. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

After Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar district administrations issued an order directing landlords not to force labourers to pay their rent in the wake of the 21-day lockdown, the state government on Sunday issued a warning that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the order and directed private firms to not cut salaries of their employees.

“On receiving any such complaint, police will take strict action against the landlord who took the rent. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed private enterprises and organisations should give one month’s salary to employees without any deduction. This should be done by opening the offices on March 30 and 31, the salary should be sent to the accounts of the employees,” a statement issued by the state government.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration ordered that any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida.

“Workers and employees who are infected with COVID-19 and kept in isolation for treatment will get 28 days’ paid leave. This will be done only when such patients produce a certificate of treatment to their employers upon being discharged as healthy,” Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said.

Singh said he has invoked the powers vested in him as the district magistrate under the National Disaster Management Act 2005 to issue this order and any violation of it would attract legal action against the offender.

The government said that among several measures undertaken to fight the spread of coronavirus in the state and help people during the lockdown a committee constituted by the government has so far allocated 4,935 metric tonnes of wheat through the Food Corporation of India. “A total of 19,941 mobile vans and 21,376 handcarts have been arranged for the delivery of fruits and vegetables at people’s doorstep. He said that 21.28 lakh litres of milk have been purchased through government dairies. Along with this, 17.13 lakh litres of milk has been distributed. Besides, 850 community kitchens have been opened to provide free food. The maximum price of essential commodities is being determined,” it added.

