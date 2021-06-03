UP Govt to distribute foodgrain to 14.7 cr people from June 3-15

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide free foodgrain under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to about 14.71 crore beneficiaries from Thursday onwards as part of its exercise to distribute foodgrain to the poor and migrant labourers amid Covid-19.

The beneficiaries and migrants would be eligible to get foodgrain from any fair price shop between June 3 and 15.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that no eligible beneficiary should be left out of the scheme.

According to a statement issued by the state Information Department, the state government has already issued instructions to all ration dealers in this regard.

“On the instructions of the chief minister, the distribution of the foodgrain will start from June 3 and will continue till June 15,” said Commissioner (Food and Supply) Manish Chauhan.

Under the scheme, 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice will be provided to each beneficiary.

The distribution will be done under the supervision of nodal officers adhering to Covid safety protocols. The ration shops will be opened throughout the day from 6 am to 9 pm and distribution will also be done without a break.

According to the Department of Food and Supply, ration distribution will be done through e-POS machines after the Aadhaar card of the beneficiaries are authenticated. Those who will not be able to get the free ration through Aadhaar identification will be given through mobile OTP verification, Chauhan said.

In May, over 7 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain was distributed to around 14.09 crore beneficiaries under the PMGKAY.

There are around 3.59 crore households or 14.7 crore beneficiaries enrolled under Antodaya and listed as Priority House Holders. For this, it is estimated more than 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrain will be distributed by the department, Chauhan added.