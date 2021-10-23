UP Govt to directly transfer student aid to parents’ bank accounts

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal for the direct transfer of benefits to the accounts of parents whose children study in classes 1 to 8 in government schools to help them purchase school uniforms, sweaters, socks, and school bags. The move is expected to benefit about 1.6 crore students and cost the exchequer about Rs 1,800 crore.

A government spokesperson said the idea was to boost the local market by stimulating demand. It would also ensure the timely availability of uniforms and school bags to students. In addition, parents themselves could ensure the quality of the items purchased, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also cleared a proposal to provide 80 acres of land to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for a token annual lease rent of Re 1 along with full stamp duty exemption. The BrahMos missile will be indigenously developed at the Lucknow Node of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Defence Corridor, the government added.