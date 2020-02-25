UP govt to assembly: 9,261 cattle died in shelter homes in 2019

The opposition demanded post-mortem of the dead to ascertain the cause of death.(File) The opposition demanded post-mortem of the dead to ascertain the cause of death.(File)

The state government on Monday told the Assembly that 9,261 cattle died in shelter homes in 2019, prompting the Opposition to demand post-mortem of the dead to ascertain the cause of death. Replying to a question raised by BSP member Sushma Patel in the Assembly as to how many cattle died in shelters, Animal Husbandry Minister Lakshmi Narayan Chowdhury said, “In 2019, 9261 ‘govansh’ (cattle) died in the state. As all the deaths were natural, no action was taken against any official”.

To this, Leader of Opposition and SP member Ram Govind Chowdhury asked, “How did the government ascertain that the deaths were natural without a postmortem.”

In his reply, the minister accepted that no post-mortem was conducted, but added that “if any matter comes to his notice he would probe it”.

He also said that there were 4.53 lakh cattle at cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh.

Even as the minister maintained that an internal inquiry has revealed that all were natural deaths, much to the surprise of the Government, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, said that just chanting “Gau Mata ki Jai” is not enough for protection of cows in the state and that more needs to be done. He demanded a discussion on the issue and alleged that while the government has made provision to give money to those who take care of stray cattle, there was a lack of caretakers for cattle in the state.

In his reply, minister Chowdhury said it was “good luck” of the state that the chief of Gorakshpeet has become the chief minister, referring to Yogi Adityanath.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.