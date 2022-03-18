scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 18, 2022
Must Read

Swearing-in ceremony of UP govt to be held on March 25

The ceremony will take place at the Ikana stadium at 4 pm of March 25, a senior official said.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
March 18, 2022 10:03:29 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waves at the supporters after his victory in the Assembly polls during a celebration at the party office, in Lucknow, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the state capital on March 25.

The ceremony will take place at the Ikana stadium at 4 pm of March 25, a senior official said.

Explained |5 reasons why the BJP won Uttar Pradesh

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly and its allies won 18 other seats paving way for the return to power for the second consecutive term.

More from Lucknow

Elections in UP were held in seven phases and results were declared on March 10.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement