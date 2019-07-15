UP govt suspends officials, sends notice to DMs over cow deaths

The BJP government on Sunday suspended several officials and ordered inquiry in connection with the reports of bovine deaths in cow shelters across the state.

Advertising

In Ayodhya, the government suspended deputy chief veterinary officer of Milkipur block, the block development officer of Milkipur, the gram panchayat officer of Paliya Mafi village and the in-charge of a cow shelter run by Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. The government has also served notices to the district magistrate and chief veterinary officer over the death of cows.

The Ayodhya district administration had earlier claimed that five destitute cows had died at a shelter in Baisingpur.

“On July 12, we were informed that several cows have died due to shortage of fodder and lack of care… After deliberations, we found that in the last two-three days, only five destitute cows have died due to natural causes. Due to incessant rain, several animals have sustained injuries because of the ground being slippery… We have ordered the chief veterinary officer to maintain supply of fodder for the animals and proper care,” an earlier statement issued by additional municipal commissioner (Ayodhya).

Advertising

Similarly, the government has suspended chief veterinary officer of Mirzapur Dr A K Singh, the executive officer (in-charge) of Mirzapur municipality Mukesh Kumar, city engineer Ram G Upadhyay.

The district magistrate of Mirzapur has also been served a notice regarding the death of cows in the district. A probe has also been ordered by the government which will be conducted by commissioner of Vindhyachal Division.

For Prayagraj, where the district administration had claimed that 35 cows died by lightning on Thursday, the government has ordered the Commissioner of Prayagraj to investigate the claims.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Gau Seva Aayog, Shyam Nandan Singh, told The Indian Express that a probe was conducted into the claims that several cows died of lightning in Prayagraj. “The local administration had said that the cows due to lightning. We found the claim dubious because if was startling that only the cows and that also 35 of them were affected by the lightning while no one was injured,” Singh said.

“We had set up a probe team and asked it to submit a report. Some negligence and anomalies have been found in running of the shelter, and soon we are going to serve notices to those who are found guilty of neglect,” Singh had said earlier in the day.

In Lucknow, the state government has asked UP Awas Vikas, Lucknow Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation to start a coordinated campaign to ensure that destitute animals reach a shelter.