scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

UP govt suspends official over order to include Urdu in nameplates

Director (Planning and Budget), Health and Family Welfare Services, has been asked to further inquire into the matter. 

Uttar Pradesh government, Urdu, urdu language, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDr Tabassum Khan has been suspended on charges of “serious indiscipline”, the government said. In the suspension order, the government said that it has found her “prima facie” guilty of “grave indiscipline” by issuing the September 1 order “on her own without getting it approved from the appropriate level”.

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Joint Director (Health) Dr Tabassum Khan, who had issued an order directing all district health officers to ensure that signboards and nameplates at health centres were also written in Urdu.

Dr Tabassum Khan has been suspended on charges of “serious indiscipline”, the government said. In the suspension order, the government said that it has found her “prima facie” guilty of “grave indiscipline” by issuing the September 1 order “on her own without getting it approved from the appropriate level”.

Director (Planning and Budget), Health and Family Welfare Services, has been asked to further inquire into the matter.

Till the pending inquiry, she will be attached to Director, Medical and Health Services, the government said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...Premium
UPSC Key-September 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘National List of Essent...
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko

Meanwhile, sources said that Khan was among the three government nominees to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board, when it was reconstituted in 2021.

More from Lucknow

When asked whether the suspension of Khan would change her status in the Board, Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, the chairman of Sunni Waqf Board, said: “…I believe, her status in the Board would not be affected.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-09-2022 at 03:12:42 am
Next Story

Nude photo on social media morphed: Ranveer to cops

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement