UP govt suspends official over order to include Urdu in nameplates

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Joint Director (Health) Dr Tabassum Khan, who had issued an order directing all district health officers to ensure that signboards and nameplates at health centres were also written in Urdu.

Dr Tabassum Khan has been suspended on charges of “serious indiscipline”, the government said. In the suspension order, the government said that it has found her “prima facie” guilty of “grave indiscipline” by issuing the September 1 order “on her own without getting it approved from the appropriate level”.

Director (Planning and Budget), Health and Family Welfare Services, has been asked to further inquire into the matter.

Till the pending inquiry, she will be attached to Director, Medical and Health Services, the government said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Khan was among the three government nominees to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board, when it was reconstituted in 2021.

When asked whether the suspension of Khan would change her status in the Board, Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, the chairman of Sunni Waqf Board, said: “…I believe, her status in the Board would not be affected.”