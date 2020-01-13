UP Govt starts pro-CAA drive: Law won’t harm Muslims

People participate in a pro-CAA rally in Varanasi on Sunday. (Photo: Anand Singh) People participate in a pro-CAA rally in Varanasi on Sunday. (Photo: Anand Singh)

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expected to address public meetings across the state and in different parts of the country to clarify “misconceptions” on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the state government, on his direction, is all set to undertake an awareness campaign under which it will distribute pamphlets giving a brief detail about the law.

The one-page pamphlet, written in Urdu and Hindi, states that the CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take it away. It clarifies that minorities, especially Muslims, will not be affected by this act as the law is not related to citizens, but refugees.

The pamphlet further states that the Act is meant to give citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Parsi, Jain and Buddhist refugees Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh because they were harassed there on the basis of their religion.

It informs that so far it was necessary to live in India for at least 11 years to get Indian Citizenship. This law is only for those who were living outside the country and had suffered atrocities and had no other option but to come to the country, the pamphlet states.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said Adityanath would address a public meetings on the CAA in Bihar’s Gaya on January 14, in Varanasi on January 18, in Gorakhpur on January 19, in Lucknow on January 20, in Kanpur on January 21, in Meerut on January 22 and in Agra on January 23.

