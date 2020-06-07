UP govt spells out Unlock 1.0 norms: ACs should run at 24-30 degrees; humidity 40-70%

At a store in Chowk, Lucknow, on Saturday. At a store in Chowk, Lucknow, on Saturday.

AS THE Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday issued guidelines for reopening of malls, hotels, religious places, restaurants from Monday, a senior government official said 24-30 degrees temperature and humidity of 40-70 per cent should be maintained when using air-conditioning systems at public places and offices.

“According to CPWD [central public works department] guidelines, 24-30 degrees temperature and humidity of 40-70 per cent should be maintained. All air conditioning systems should have fresh air coming in,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi told mediapersons.

Awasthi said the “most important and common point” for rules for these places is that masks/face covers would be compulsory.

“At each public place, distance of six feet should be maintained by people at public places,” said Awasthi. No person with coronavirus symptoms should be allowed at any of these places, he said.

“Sanitiser with alcohol should be used by everyone entering buildings, including offices, malls, restaurants, hotels,” said Awasthi.

“It is a responsibility for everyone that they do not spit anywhere. Action will be taken [if they do] but it must be maintained by everyone,” said Awasthi.

“Apart from containment zones, religious places can be opened… At one place at religious places, more than five people must not gather,” he said.

“People should leave their footwear inside their vehicles if they are going to religious places, or should personally keep them in designated places if they wear shoes, slippers to religious places,” said Awasthi. He also said people should not touch idols at religious places.

“Gatherings should be restricted. Mats and sheets used for sitting must be maintained by individual persons. There should not be a common mat. Distribution of prasad (offering) should not be done. Physical contact should be stopped between people… Floors should be cleaned regularly,” said Awasthi.

“Queues must be maintained with social distancing at entry points of all public places,” said Awasthi. Awasthi also said that for awareness regarding safeguarding people from Covid-19 must be spread at all public places through audio visual screens, posters, etc.

Regarding offices, Awasthi said that people who have ailments linked to heart, kidney, asthma or cancer should not be called to office and should work from home. “Public interactions should be kept at a minimum at offices. At cafeterias in offices, social distancing must be maintained. Toilets must be kept clean. Inside lifts and elevators, social distancing must be maintained,” he said.

Regarding hotels, restaurants, malls, he said people working at these places who are “high risk” should be made to work from home.

“At malls where there are food courts, it must be ensured that crowds don’t gather and seating capacity is only used at 50 per cent,” said Awasthi.

“At restaurants, tables must be disinfected after each use. And regarding hotels, staff must collect medical history and travel history of people staying there,” said Awasthi.

He also said arrangements should be made for e-payment at hotels, restaurants, malls so that people don’t come in direct contact with others. The CM has reiterated that more than five people should not be at public places. The government said that during a power department programme on Saturday, power houses worth more than Rs 3,000 crore were inaugurated.

Hold prayers in shifts: Sunni cleric

Prominent Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali issued guidelines for prayers at mosques in UP and said prayers must be held for each time in more than one shift to ensure social distancing. He issued a statement asking people to ensure that crowds don’t gather at mosques and that people aged 65 and above and children below 10 must pray at home. “Four different shifts within 15 minutes for five times a day must be held. People must do wudu (ablution) at home only. Distance of six feet must be maintained between people offering namaz,” said the statement.

