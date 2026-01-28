Davos boost for UP: 31 MoUs signed, Rs 3 lakh crore investment proposals lined up

The Uttar Pradesh Government has secured investment proposals (MoUs) worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland from January 19 to 23, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who led the government team at the summit said on Tuesday.

Presenting a detailed account of the state’s participation and investments, at a press conference, Khanna said that the UP delegation held 119 high-level meetings involving 55–56 major global companies, which led to the signing of 31 MoUs across sectors such as data centers, renewable energy, waste-to-energy, manufacturing, defence, logistics, tourism, food processing, electric vehicles (EVs), pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. The total proposed investment through these MoUs exceeds Rs 2.92 lakh crore, Khanna said.

He said that the largest investment proposal was signed with Netherlands-based company AM Green, under which an AI-based 1 GW data centre is set to be established in Greater Noida by 2028, with a proposed investment of approximately Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This project is expected to drive a digital and technological revolution in the state and generate large-scale employment through allied industries.

Additionally, an MoU worth Rs 200 crore was signed with ASR Technology. Uber also expressed interest in expanded mobility collaboration and the potential establishment of a Global Capability Center (GCC).

UPNEDA Director Inderjeet Singh said that crucial MoUs were signed in the renewable energy sector, including Rs 1,000 crore in solar rooftop and battery energy storage, Rs 1,100 crore in a hybrid electric vehicle plant, Rs 10,500 crore in solar power projects and solar module manufacturing, and Rs 3,800 crore in a green manufacturing park (3 GW solar cell module + 60 MW solar plant).

A non-financial MoU was also signed with NTPC Green Energy for renewable energy and green hydrogen, while REC Limited proposed investments worth Rs 8,000 crore for 500 MW agriculture waste-to-energy projects.

Khanna said that Rashmi Metallics proposed Rs 4,000-crore investment for a 1 MTPA integrated steel plant. Discussions were also held with AB InBev, Godrej, Philip Morris International, and Schneider Electric on smart factories, Industry 4.0, and supply chain development.

Extensive discussions were held with global technology companies including Google, Uber, ASR Technology, Tech Mahindra, Cisco, Deloitte, Google Cloud, Autonation Energy, and SS Technology. These discussions focused on Global Capability Centers (GCCs), AI, data centers, digital governance, skill development, and mobility solutions.

On the healthcare, pharma, and life sciences front, Bayer Consumer Health and AGLT Technologies discussed opportunities in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, R&D, and life sciences. Bayer Consumer Health also highlighted possibilities for expansion in the state’s industrial hubs.

Khanna said that all MoUs signed at Davos will be regularly monitored and followed up, and a dedicated single-window team will be constituted to ensure time-bound support from approvals to project operations for the implementation of these 31 investment proposals.

He said that the global conference, organised under the theme “The Spirit of Dialogue,” witnessed participation from nearly 3,000 representatives from over 130 countries, including over 60 heads of state, top global industry leaders, policymakers, civil society representatives, and innovators. From the Government of India, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for IT and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu participated in the conference. Uttar Pradesh was among the 10 states that took part in the conference, Khanna added.

All members of the Uttar Pradesh team that attended the World Economic Forum were present, including Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Deepak Kumar.