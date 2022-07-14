scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

UP govt sets up probe panel into ‘anomalies’ in transfers, CM seeks report

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assigned senior bureaucrats to look into the allegations linked to the health department and the Public Works Department as well.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 14, 2022 2:10:43 am
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

OVER A week after Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak wrote to Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad saying transfers of doctors and specialists were not done as per rules, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assigned senior bureaucrats to look into the allegations linked to the health department and the Public Works Department as well.

A committee comprising Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and another senior bureaucrat, Devesh Chaturvedi, has been asked to submit a report on allegations of anomalies in transfers done in the PWD, government sources said.

A panel comprising Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary, excise department, Sanjay Boosreddy has been asked to look into allegations of irregularities in transfers in the medical and health department.

Both committees were formed Tuesday evening. The committee formed to look into the health department transfers has been given two days. The one set up to look into transfers in the PWD has been asked to submit its report by Wednesday.

In a letter dated July 11 to Pathak, the Provincial Medical and Health Association had alleged irregularities in doctor transfers.

