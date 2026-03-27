UP govt scraps MoU with Puch AI: ‘Firm lacks net worth, financial linkages’

Days after a social media post raised questions on a Rs 25,000 crore Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Puch AI, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the agreement, saying a review revealed a “lack of adequate net worth” of the company and “absence of credible financial linkages”.

Two days ago, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued a clarification, emphasising that the agreement was only a preliminary step and not a final commitment.

Officials on Thursday said the decision to scrap the MoU was made after a standard protocol review of the agreement that was signed on March 23.

“Necessary details as per the standard operating protocol were sought from the investor, but they failed to provide them within the stipulated time. The due diligence process further revealed a lack of adequate net worth and absence of credible financial linkages required for a project of this scale, leading to the decision to cancel the MoU,” a statement issued by the UP government read.