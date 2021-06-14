UP: Govt says pandemic under control, advises caution against virus

While claiming that it is gaining a measure of control over the Covid situation with each passing day, the state government on Sunday issued a statement saying the virus continues to pose a risk and people need to remain cautious and vigilant.

The state government, which had eased Covid restrictions in the state two weeks ago, announced no new relaxations for the coming week. The night curfew and the weekend curfew would continue in the state. Curbs have been eased in the all the 75 districts of the state as active cases have fallen below 600 everywhere.

The statement was issued as the state reported just 468 fresh cases in the last 24 hours against 1,221 recoveries in the same passage of time.

As per government data, the number of fatalities dropped to 53 since Saturday, taking the state’s overall toll to 21,786. The steady fall in single-day caseload has had a sobering effect on the state’s total active cases which is currently at 8,986.

“The Covid infection is now in control in the state. The situation is coming to normal. However, we need to understand that the virus has just weakened but not ended yet. Even a minor negligence can cause disasters. People should keep following the basic Covid protocols of social distancing, wearing masks and regular sanitization,” read the statement released by the government.

The positive cases were confirmed after testing more than 2.89 lakh samples, of which around 1.25 lakh were examined using the RT-PCR method. While the positivity rate stayed at 0.2 percent, the recovery rate in the state has surged to 98.2 percent.

Claiming that the vaccination campaign is underway smoothly across the state, the statement added that in the last 12 days, about 46 lakh persons were vaccinated. In the age group of 18-44 years, over 2.35 lakh persons were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Preparation is also underway to vaccinate over 10-12 lakh persons in a day from next month.