UP: Govt says it planted 25 cr tree saplings in a day, hit ‘1 bn target in last 5 years’

Forest officials plant saplings in Prayagraj on Sunday as part of the campaign. (AP)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday claimed that it has achieved the target of planting over one billion saplings since the BJP came to power in the state in 2017. It also claimed setting a new record by planting 25 crore saplings in a single day on Sunday.

According to the government, 65.94 crore saplings were planted from 2017 to 2020, and another 30 crore saplings are being planted this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took part in the plantation drive by planting saplings along the Poorvanchal expressway in Sultanpur district. He said the government will give trees, which are older than 100 years, the tag of “heritage trees”.

“According to the Forest Survey of India report 2019, there has been an increase of 127 sq km in the forest cover in Uttar Pradesh as compared to 2017… There has also been an increase in trees and plants. The tree cover has increased to 3.05 per cent as compared to the national average of 2.89 per cent,”a government spokesperson said, adding that the Forest Survey of India has praised UP for expanding the green cover in the state.

The spokesperson attributed the increase in green cover to the initiative of Adityanath holding a “massive” plantation exercise.

“The reason for the increase in green cover is the massive Green Drive being conducted with the objective of climate change mitigation, clean air and carbon sequestration. Along with making the plantation campaign successful, the emphasis is also being laid on the protection of plants,” the official added.